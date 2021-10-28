Acquire skills to be relevant, Gov Sule urges youths

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has advised youths to acquire technical skills in order to remain relevant and employable.

Sule gave the advice on Thursday in Lafia, while flagging off the 2021 Employability and Entrepreneurship training programme and job fair for 100 youths in the state.

He said that the skills aquisition should not necessarily be related to the discipline or degrees acquired from the university.

According to the governor, the global trend is more on what one can offer rather than the certificate one possess.

He said that his dream for Nasarawa was to ensure that youths in the state acquire technical skills that would make them indispensable in the job market.

“Your skills is your license to remain relevant and employable.

“Believe me, if you have skills you don’t need connection or god father to get a job, employers will look for you,” he said.

He urged the participants to make maximum use of the opportunity to turn around their fortune.

Sule appreciated Oxfam and Poise Nigeria for partnering the state government for the training.

Earlier, Hajiya Habiba Balarabe- Suleiman, Senior Special Assistant to the governor and Focal Person, Human Capital Development, lauded the governor for the various empowerment programmes in the state.

She, however, noted that most of the empowerment programmes had created over dependence and false sense of entitlement towards government, and also been abused as items given were sold out.

Balarabe-Suleiman said government’s focus was shifting towards empowering the people with skills and knowledge to succeed.

“That is why the key word for us today is no longer empowerment but investment; which guarantees sustainability.

“The Employability and Entrepreneurship Programme aims to prepare our youth to become fine executives in their own rights; in character and capacity.

“This collaboration between the Nasarawa State Government and Oxfam Nigeria with Poise Graduate Finishing Academy is one that is essential and promises a lot in the future,” she said.

Balarabe-Suleiman explained that the training was the second in the state as 100 unskilled youths were trained in ICT in 2020.

She added that the state government through the Human Capital Development office, is planning a technical training for 200 youths in specialised Auto-Mechanical and Engineering courses in 2022, in collaboration with Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN).

Also speaking, Mr Inni Ikhide, Head, Poise Graduate Finishing Academy, commended Gov Sule’ efforts towards youth empowerment in the state.

He said the three weeks training programmes was aimed at bridging the gap between knowledge obtained from the university and the demand from the workplace, which would make participants employable anywhere in the world. (NAN)

