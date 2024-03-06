A’Court: Abure’s victory good omen for LP – Lagos chapter

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) says the Appeal Court’s affirmation of Mr Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party is a good omen for its survival and fortune

The Secretary of the party in Lagos State, Mr Sam Okpala, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos while reacting to the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday in Abuja affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

According to Okpala, the ruling should put to rest all the divisions and infighting within the party.

“This is a vindication of the truth. We, in Labour Party, Lagos State, we are happy with the development.

“When a lie is unchallenged for a long time, it going to become or look like the truth; and no matter how far lies travel, truth must catch up and overtake it.

“That is just what has happened with the court of appeal’s ruling in favour of Abure.

“This portent good omen for the party to move forward together and swing another surprise in elections,” the secretary said.

According to him, some party leaders and their followers who are looking for how to decimate the party must halt actions for the sake of the party.

“There is no leadership crisis again in the party.

“The party remains one and together we are going to be marching forward,” Okpala added.

NAN recalls that Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) and his former deputy, Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led faction had been locked in legal battles over the national chairmanship position of the party. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye