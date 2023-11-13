ACJL Implementation: Kano State Government rated best – Official

Kano State Government has been awarded as the best state in terms of the Implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Law in Nigeria ( ACJL)

According to a statement signed by Musbahu Aminu Yakasai, Information Officer, Kano State Ministry of Justice,

the Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with Center for Socio-Legal Studies organised a 3-day National Stakeholders Forum for the review of the Implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), which took place at Abuja Continental Hotel.

Each state made a presentation on the efforts it made, the success recorded and the challenges it faces in the process of Implementation of the law.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Kano State Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi expressed optimism over the success and assured of the commitment of the present administration of governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in prioritising the judiciary especially in the Implementation of pulic laws in the state.

He said the present Administration resolved so many criminal and civil cases that are before courts in the state.

The Director Public Prosecution (DPP) of Kano State Ministry of Justice Hajiya Aisha Mahmud represented the State at the occasion where Kano emerged one of the six best performing states among the 36 states of the federation.

