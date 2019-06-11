ACJA 2015: CLEEN Foundation launches Oyo state resource centre

As part of promoting accountability and transparency in the administration of criminal justice system in Nigeria, CLEEN on Friday launched Oyo state resource; the centre will keep records of both soft and hard copies of court judgments on corruption cases.

Mrs. Ruth Olofin, Program Manager, CLEEN Foundation, representing Mr. Benson Olugbuo Ph.D., CLEEN Foundation Executive Director, in a welcome address, said the initiative is part of the organisation project on Promoting Accountability and Transparency in the Administration of Criminal Justice System in Nigeria, supported by MacArthur Foundation.

She pointed out that the project seeks to reduce corruption and promote judicial transparency in anti-corruption cases.

Part of the thing the project seeks to achieve is to enhance accountability in the criminal justice system in Nigeria, she added.

The initiative is to make information on case laws- hard copies of court ruling/judgments on corruption easily accessible (online and offline) to legal practitioners, law enforcement agencies, Judges, Prosecutors, Defendants, government agencies responsible for the administration of criminal justice, civil society organizations working for justice sector reforms, legal scholars and researchers.

Apart from keeping hard copies, the project has developed Uwazi an online portal https://cleen.uwazi.io where the same contents in the hard copies can be kept online to be accessed by the public.

She disclosed that the Nigerian Barr Association (NBA) has been selected by CLEEN foundation to host the resource centre that is located at Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku Ibadan in Oyo State.

Ruth disclosed that the state working group, who are partners in the project will be holding their meetings on a Bi-monthly basis, she added.

It is expected that CLEEN partners hosting the Centre will give updates on the resource centre and its successes at the bi-monthly meetings.

The program manager charged the public to ensure they make use of the centre, saying that will enhance their knowledge.

She specifically thanked the Nigerian Bar Association for being the first state among project states to host the resource centre.