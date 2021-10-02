ACI cleans up Lagos to mark Nigeria’s independence

The African Clean up Initiatives (ACI), an NGO, on Saturday cleaned up Ajegunle boundary area of Lagos, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independent celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, tagged 2021 Green Independence Cleanup (GIC) was organised by ACI and supported by the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA).

Dr Alex Akhigbe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ACI, said that the clean-up exercise was in tandem with his organization’s mission of raising environmentally responsible citizens.

Akhigbe said that the activities for 2021 were focused on the philosophy of “Environgelism”.

According to him, the philosophy involves passionately taking the message of environmental sustainability directly to the people through one-on-one engagement in the language they can understand.

He noted that the 2021 Green Independence Clean-up marks the fourth edition of the nationally driven project since its inception in 2018.

He added that the exercise was held simultaneously in all the six geopolitical zones nationwide.

The CEO also said that the exercise was a reminder to citizens that they should take responsibility for the damage done to the environment and that collectively we could fix the environment.

Akhigbe thanked the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance for sponsoring the 2021 edition of the Cleanup exercise.

He also thanked the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESRA), ACI state team leads, the Local council officials in Ajeromi Ifelodun, and volunteers for making the exercise a huge success.

Ms Arese-Lucia Onaghise, Executive Secretary FBRA said the alliance was delighted to support the 2021 edition across the six Geopolitical Zones.

She said FBRA was working with manufacturers to ensure standard practice in the implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility policy to ensure manufacturers are held accountable for every product they made.

NAN reports that the volunteers numbering about 150 went out enmass to spread the gospel of environmental sustainability while they recovered recyclables that littered the environment.(NAN)

