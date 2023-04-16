Achonu emerges LP Guber candidate in Imo

By Peter Okolie

Ex Senator, Athan Achonu, who represented Imo North Senatorial District, on Saturday night emerged the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Nov. 11 governorship election in Imo.

Declaring the results in Owerri, the Chairman of the Electoral Panel and Abia Governor-elect, Mr Alex Otti, said Achonu polled 134 votes.

Otti said Achonu defeated his closest rival, Maj.-Gen. Lincoln Ogunewe, who scored 121 votes.

Other contestants, including Mr Martin Agbaso garnered 13, Mr Basil Maduka got one vote, Mr Ibe Ike polled three votes, Mr Sam Amadi received four votes while retired Capt. David Mbamara scored five votes.

Otti added that Mr Kelechi Nwagwu garnered nine votes, AIG Charles Agomuo got one vote while the only female contestant among the 16 aspirants, Mrs Ndidi Anike, secured only one vote.

The chairman commended the 296 delegates for their peaceful conduct during the exercise as well as the aspirants for their resilience.

He urged all the aspirants to support the governorship candidate of the party “so that together we can move as a team to win the trophy.”

“All we want is a very strong Labour Party in Imo. Abia state does not want to be an orphan.

“So we plead with you to ensure that a brother governor emerges in the state come Nov. 11,” he stressed.

In his reaction, Achonu thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and the stakeholders for their support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Achonu is the third governorship candidate who has so far emerged from the various political party primaries conducted in the state.

He will be contesting the Nov. 11 governorship election alongside Gov. Hope Uzodimma of the APC and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP. (NAN)