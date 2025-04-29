Achimugu declares hunger strike in EFCC custody

Prominent Business Executive and Socialite, Aisha Achimugu, has declared “hunger strike” in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody following her arrest by operatives

By Monday Ijeh

A statement by

the legal team of Achimugu, led by Mr Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, on Tuesday in Abuja said that their client was arrested at about 5 a.m., at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the EFCC had in March declared Achimugu wanted over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

NAN also recalls that a Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice I.E. Ekwo, had on Monday ordered Achimugu to appear before the EFCC on Tuesday, and to also, appear before the court on Wednesday.

Ojukwu said that their client had arrived voluntarily from London to honour the EFCC invitation before her arrest by operatives of the commission.

He said that the socialite had through her lawyer informed the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that she would visit the EFCC on Tuesday.

He explained that the planned visit was in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering brought against her.

”In the light of what transpired in court on Monday, our client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honor the EFCC’s invitation, but was arrested at the airport.

”She has immediately gone on a hunger strike. She is a prisoner of conscience and our stand in the arrest is that it has run contrary to the rule of law,” he said.

NAN reports that efforts to reach out to the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale on the arrest of Achimugu proved abortive as the phone rang severally without picking.

Ojukwu said that Achimugu was a well-known business magnate and the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, a consortium comprising several companies in engineering, maritime, oil and gas, and information technology.