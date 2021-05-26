Alhaji Hashimu Gurku, Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Erosion Control and Waste Management, says the governor’s achievements in the state will earn him a second term in 2023.

Gurku made this known on Wednesday while fielding questions from newsmen in Karu, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the governor’s achievements in security, education, health, agriculture and infrastructure, among others, would encourage voters to re-elect him in 2023.

Gurku, who is a former member, representing Karu/Gitata constituency at the state legislature, also commended Sule for touring the 13 local government areas to get feedback from the people.

“His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule has done well and still doing his best in touching on the lives of the people of the state.

“In Karu local government, his laudable achievements in education, health, infrastructure, among others, are touching on the lives of our people positively.

“He is constructing a bus terminal in Karu to reduce traffic among other benefits, he flagged off the construction of 4,400 housing units in Karu.

“The project, when completed, would create wealth, employment opportunity, boost economic activities in the state, especially in Karu, as well as will provide homes for the less privileged.

“Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s achievements will give him a second term victory because his projects across the state have touched the lives of the people positively,” the aide said.

The former lawmaker called on the people of the area and the state at large to support Sule’s administration to succeed beyond 2023 in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy. (NAN)

