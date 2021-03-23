Participants at the just concluded late Prof. Chinua Achebe Fourth Memorial International Conference have stressed the need to revive African values and culture.

This is contained in a communiqué issued on Monday in Nsukka, Enugu State at the end of the 3-day conferenc.

The communique, signed by Prof. Florence Orabueze, Director, Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) said there was need for revaluation of our values and cultures in order for the country to remain as one nation.

“Nigeria as a country has many ethnic groups and must learn to live together as brothers and sisters.

” Nigerian youths should be encouraged to live a life of high moral standards by providing them with basic needs of life and employment.

“The most brutal damage in life is the tendencies of younger generation losing their indigenous languages and identity as a result of globalisation.

“We should know that we can only be remembered for what we have done for others positively,” it said.

According to the communiqué, Achebe should not only be remembered as a literary icon, but should serve as a motivator and a role model for contemporary scholars, researchers, public servants and Nigerians.

On the security situation in the country, the participants noted that there was urgent need for the revival of our cultural values as well as ensuring adequate security in the country.

” It’s unfortunate that today it is risky to live and move about in some parts of the country as a result of high rate of terrorism, banditry, and violence.

” Politicians should stop politicising the issue of security, rather all hands must be on deck to find solution to the problem of insecurity in the country.

” Everybody in the country should see security as his/her own business and not leave security for government alone, ” it said.

Notable Nigerians that attended the conference included : Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Kano State, Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who was represented by Dr Ben Nwoye, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

Also, Dr Sam Onyishi, Chief Executive Officer of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) and Chief Nnia Nwodo, immediate past President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, among others. (NAN)

