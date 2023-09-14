ACG Adeniyi congratulates Nwokeoji on his election as National President of ANLCA

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has congratulated Mr Emenike Nwokeoji on his election as the National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA).

Adeniyi expressed this through a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Customs, Chief Superintendent of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada.

He said,”On behalf of the officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, congratulates Mr Emenike Nwokeoji on his election as the National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA).

“The election, which took place on Thursday, September 7, 2023, reflects the confidence and trust that the esteemed members of the association have placed in Mr. Nwokeoji.

“The Acting CGC is confident that Mr. Nwokeoji will provide solid and visionary leadership to ANLCA while working closely with the Nigeria Customs Service to enhance the collaboration between the two organizations.”

He added,”In addition, the Acting CGC commends the Customs Consultative Council for brokering peace between different factions within ANLCA and for facilitating the process that led to the conduct of a successful election.

“While the NCS eagerly anticipates a productive partnership in advancing the customs brokerage sector and promoting the interests of customs agents throughout Nigeria, the CGC urges all Customs Licensed Holders to be law abiding and live up to the terms and conditions of their license whether as individuals or groups.”

