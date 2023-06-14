ACF tasks Akpabio to be inclusive in running NASS

By Abdul Hassan

The Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) has congratulated Sen.Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, urging him to ensure inclusiveness in running the Assembly.



Alhaji Musa Saidu, a member of the ACF, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“We wish to congratulate Sen. Godswill Akpabio on his election as the new Senate President, we wish him well as he settles down in his new job.

“However, Akpabio should take a lesson from his election by ensuring inclusiveness in running the affairs of the national assembly.



“Akpabio should always remember that he has been elected as the Nigerian Senate President and not a Senate President for a particular part of the country.



“It is imperative to say that we were not too happy with the manner he ran the affairs of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in terms of inclusiveness, when he was the minister, ” he said.



Saidu, also the leader of the Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria, cautioned against victimising Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, who contested the Senate Presidency with Akpabio.



“As far as we are concerned, Yari is a hero, in spite of losing the Senate Presidency, securing 46 votes in the election meant that he was a force to reckon with.



“In fact Yari was not disgraced as he lost the election honourably.

“Like I have said before, the North deserves the position of Senate President, because of its massive votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 General Election.



“But since it is the will of God that Akpabio will be the Senate President, we have nothing to say, ” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

