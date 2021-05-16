By Chimezie Godfrey

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has reiterated call on government to investigate alleged distribution of weapons and logistics by an helicopter in Niger state.

ACF said this in a statement by its spokesman,Mr Emmanuel Yawe on Sunday.

It said,”The Arewa Consultative Forum ACF, issued a statement about a week ago calling for an open, immediate and transparent investigation into the wild and wide allegations that a helicopter was distrusting weapons, foodstuffs and other daily needs of the bandits, particularly in Niger state.

“Since our call we have not received any reaction from the government or relevant security agencies despite the fact our call received wide media publicity.

“We wish to remind the government and her security agencies that this is not a matter that can be swept under the carpet if we are serious about fighting insecurity in Nigeria.

“Niger state which is said to be the area of operation of the helicopter shares a boundary with the Federal Capital Territory and has been invaded and terrorised and is on the verge of being overrun by bandits of late.

“Our citizens need to be assured by the government that their security is the government’s primary concern.”

The Forum stressed that silence in these circumstances is nothing short of conspiracy and betrayal of public trust.

“Also we watched with dismay a few days ago a news item on Channels TV that 35 buses conveying 485 Northern youths to the East in search of work.

“Earlier, 120 such youths were delivered to the East in search for such ‘work’. There is wide suspicion and speculation that the young men on these wild goose chase for ‘work’ are Boko Haram mercenaries.

“We at the ACF are further alarmed at these developments and would want the government to carry out thorough investigations as keeping quiet will not help our perilous security circumstances,” it stated.

