ACF reacts to attacks on Fulani in Oyo, says ‘there may be counter attacks’

The Arewa Consultatve Forum, ACF has called on state and Federal governments stop the drift in the South West part of Nigeria, where there have been reports of attacks on the Fulani.The attacks reportedly occurred in Oyo State.

ACF warned darkly that if nothing was done to stop the drift, “there may be counter attacks in the north and the country will be up in flames.”

For the record, read the full text of ACF statement below:

STOP THE DRIFT IN THE SOUTH WEST

The Arewa Consultative Forum this morning received reports of an attack by Yoruba Youths on Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani in Oyo State.

In the reports, he was attacked and driven out of his house, eleven cars and his house burnt with his family members now living in the bush.

There are allegations that one Sunday Igboho an agitator for Oodua Republic and who issued an ultimatum giving Fulani people seven days to leave Yorubaland is the instigator of the attack.

The most disturbing aspect of the attack is the allegation that the security agents who were earlier warned about its imminence stood by helplessly as the attack was carried out.

The ACF is worried about this trend and calls on the Federal and State Governments in the South West to move quickly to avert a social upheaval that may destabilize the whole country.

We recall that the civil war in the 60s started with attacks and counter attacks like this.

The governments must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself.

Those who carried out these attacks must be apprehended and the due process of the law allowed to take its course.

If this is not done there may be counter attacks in the north and the country will be up in flames. The authorities must act. The ACF is very worried and calls on them to act fast.

Emmanuel Yawe

National Publicity Secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum.