ACF mourns President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Obiozor

By Hassana Yakubu

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has mourned the passing away of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor George.

This is contained in a statement issued by Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna.

Ogbeh described Obiozor’s demise as a great loss to Nigeria, particularly at this time when his exemplary leadership was in great need.

“The late Prof. George Obiozor made a mark in diplomacy and scholarship.

“Having served in the United Nations and being part of the think-tank of the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, his domestic and global roles, no doubt, placed him in a position to lead the Igbo main socio-cultural group, Ohaaeze Ndigbo.

“Departing at this moment when various groups and tendencies are reaching out to one another for national cohesion will, no doubt, impact on Project Nigeria,” he said.

Ogbeh described the former diplomat as a reconciliator, a person of depth and strategist.

“He was the Ugwumba I of Orlu, a recipient of Grantee Albert Schweitzer Fellowship and Alice Stetten Fellowship of Columbia University School International Affairs, amongst others. He will be greatly missed.

“The leadership and the entire membership of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) join millions of mourners of the late professor. May his soul rest in the Lord,” he said. (NAN)