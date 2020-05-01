ACF mourns Goni, says he served with distinction

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commiserated with the family of Mohammed Goni, Governor of Borno State between 1979 and 1983, and member of ACF Board of Trustees from inception of the Forum in year 2000.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday, the Forum recalled that “Goni served as Governor of Borno with distinction and was until his death on April 29th a dedicated member committed to the ideals of the Forum.”

The ACF sympathized with members of the Forum who lost their mothers including: “Col Abdul Mohammed (Wazirin Tikan), Malam Adamu Adamu, Interim Secretary of ACF, during the formation stages of the Forum 20 years ago and current Minister of Education as well as “General Haliru Akilu, a founding member and also member of Leadership selection Committee of the Forum.”