ACF mourns another founding member, Abdullahi Ibrahim

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed sadness over the demiseof another founding member, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN.

National Publicity Secretary, ACF, Emmanue Yawe, while reacting to the death of the former minister, described Ibrahim as an active member of the Forum since it was founded twenty years ago.

He also said the late legal luminary had been a “pilar as member Board of Trustees, National Executive Council and Leadership Selection Committee.”

The ACF statement reads: “We have lost yet another founding member of our forum and we are very sad over this loss.

“Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, has always been an active member of the Arewa Consultative Forum since its foundation over twenty years ago.

“He has been our pilar as member Board of Trustees, National Executive Council and Leadership Selection Committe. He is a distinguished legal practitioner having attained the status of SAN.

“His contributions to development of the legal profession in the north and the nation has been immense.

“The ACF regrets his sudden death and condoles with his family, Kogi State Governmen, the NBA,” Yawe said.