ACF mourns Afenifere Spokesman, Odumakin

April 3, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Society News 0



The Arewa Consultative Forum ACF expressed sadness over the death of Yinka , the spokesman of the Afenifere


ACF said this a statement signed by its spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe on Saturday

The statement said, “While he was alive, Yinka held on to his views strongly. We often disagreed with him on many issues. Our disagreements were however on principle and not .


“The fundamental is that the Afenifere admits only descendants of Oduduwa as members, while we the ACF admit descendants of Oduduwa who are northerners. The nature of our membership, accomodating hundreds of ethnic groups has made difficult to always agree with a whose membership is limited to one ethnic .


“We continue to hope that the AFENIFERE will one day turn a new leaf and see issues not from the narrow and limited perspective of one ethnic but from the broad perspective of a multi ethnic federal republic.

Yawe added, “We had hoped that will live long enough to work for and see the new day.


“His death today has robbed us of that opportunity. We however pray CONDOLENCE of his family and his colleagues AFENIFERE. We shall certainly miss him.”


Tags: , ,