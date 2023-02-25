ACF lauds INEC, security agencies on preparations for 2023 poll

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their preparations toward a hitch-free 2023 general elections.

Addressing a news conference on Friday in Kano, the Chairman of the Kano chapter of ACF, Dr. Faruk Umar, commended INEC and security agencies for adequate arrangements made for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

He urged them to maintain the tempo for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

Umar said ACF members had been urged to use their discretion to elect the candidate of their choice.

The chairman, who lamented recent clashes between party supporters, urged the party leaders to respect the peace pact they signed.

Umar appealed to voters to cooperate with INEC and security agencies, to conduct the elections peacefully.

The chairman also called on parents to monitor their wards movements and not allow them engage in any electoral violence.(NAN)