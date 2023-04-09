ACF Kano sends condolence message to Dantata family

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Kano state chapter has mourned the death of Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, who is wife of Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

The condolence message was issued by Nasiru Yusuf Ibrahim, the ACF spokesman on behalf of its chairman Dr. Goni Faruk Umar, noting that though Mama Rabi as she was fondly called died during the holy month of Ramadan at the Holy City of Madina, a wish of many Muslims, “we don’t usually want our loved ones to go, no matter the circumstances.” “They are jewels and treasures that we wish to have around if possible forever”.

The ACF lauded the good quality life lived by the matriarch, a devout Muslims, and mother of a business mogul Alhaji Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata.

The Pan Northern Nigerian sociocultural association urged the younger generation to learn a lot from the life and times of the late mother and devout Muslim, who has left her footprints on the sands of time.

The ACF urged the Dantata family to strive to keep the good works and memory of the deceased alive and evergreen for all times.

“No one can replace a devoted wife/mum and one can only imagine the depth of your grief on the loss of someone so important and special in your life,” ACF wrote.

The ACF thanked Almighty Allah that Mama Rabi is survived by accomplished children who are blazing trails in their various endeavours, amongst whom is Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata, a successful businessman and industrialist.

The Pan Northern Nigerian sociocultural association prayed to God grant the deceased eternal rest and her family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The deceased died on Saturday in Madina, Saudi Arabia after a protracted illness. She is survived by her husband Alhaji Aminu Dantata, children and many grand children.