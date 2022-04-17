ACF has no youths wing: Chieftain

By Abdul Hassan

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has disowned a group known as the Arewa youths, saying it has no youths wing.



Alhaji Musa Saidu, a chieftain of the ACF and also the leader of the Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Port Harcourt.



Saidu, also a founding member of the ACF and the Danburam of Port Harcourt, said that the group has no legal backing.



” I want to say without any fear of contradiction that the ACF has no youths wing. I am a founding member and there was no time that we approve the formation of any group like youths wing.



“Am saying this because there is a general trend in the country whereby some Northern youths go to politicians, especially those in the South begging for money and claiming to be Arewa youths.



“This is a non existing organisation and there is no document anywhere to back its formation. Begging is not our tradition in ACF and we have not authorised any group to go on begging on our behalf,” he said.



Saidu cautioned Nigerian politicians, especially those in the South against dealing with the group as it was not registered.



“All individuals calling themselves Arewa youths are fraudsters, ACF didn’t appoint anybody as Arewa youth and I repeat that the ACF has no youth wing.



“Anybody claiming to be Arewa youth should be made to produce his certificate of incorporation to back his claim, that is what the law says,” he said.



Saidu urged security agencies to go after members of the group as they were fraudsters, defrauding individuals of their hard earned money.



“Rather than begging, I think these young men should go and learn trades to be self-employed, others who have educational qualifications can look for government or private sector jobs, so they can be engaged.



“Our brothers in the South East are busy doing their spare parts business, our Yoruba brothers are also doing well in terms of trades like mechanics and other things.



“But the young men in the North are only interested in making quick money, that is why they are claiming to be Arewa youths.



“I think it’s time to end this madness, security agents should demand to see the certificate of their incorporation as a group anytime they show up, ” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

