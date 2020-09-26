ACF: Fresh attack on  Zulum alarming

Share the news













The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has condemned Friday’s attack on Borno governor Babagana Zulum, and described the latest incident as “alarming”. ACF’s reaction is contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Kaduna.

NAN reports that Zulum’s convoy was attacked and 11 security men killed in an ambush in Kukawa area of the state, on Friday. Among the 11 fallen security personnel were eight Policemen and three members of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF). The governor was on his way to Baga town to inspect structures being put in place toward resettling communities displaced by Boko Haram, when the attackers opened fire on the convoy.

ACF, in the statement, said that the news was “disturbing”. “We are alarmed that the deadly attacks have continued in spite of assurances we have received from the military and the federal government of an improved security situation. “In the attacks of yesterday (Friday), 11 security personnel were killed. “Only last week, a serving senior military officer, Col. Bako, was ambushed and killed around Demboa in same Borno. “In July, Zulum came under gunfire while on official tour. “These attacks are affecting public confidence in the ability of the military to successfully defend Nigeria in the ongoing war against terror,” it said.

The Forum, however, called on the military to act swiftly to restore public confidence. The ACF opined that the terrorists were targeting Zulum because he was raising hope in a demoralised country. “If anything untoward happens to him, the consequences for the rest of the country will be grave. “It is instructive to note that the attack on the governor’s convoy happened while he was trying to move some IDPs back to their permanent homes from camps. “These attacks have raised questions on the ability to ensure the safety of IDPs seeking to return to their homes. The military and the Federal Government must act swiftly to end this war,” ACF said. (NAN)

