ACF felicitates with Muslim Ummah on Ramadan

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and indeed worldwide, on this 1st day of Ramadhan, 1445AH and the start of the month-long period of fasting, prayers, devotion, charity, self-sacrifice, sober reflections and, for fellow human beings, compassion.

According to a statement signed by Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, the National Publicity Secretary, “ACF wishes the Ummah a successful and stress-free observance of the Holy Month, a Season of full Grace and Mercies from Almighty Allah.

The statement added, “ACF is not unmindful of the economic and insecurity challenges bedevilling the nation and its people, especially in the Northern states. However, this is also a time to look forward to a brighter future, as the Holy Month is a most auspicious one for remaining upbeat as nothing is impossible for the Almighty Allah to grant his servants.

“For this reason, ACF calls on all to use the period to pray for:

“(i) peace, security and economic prosperity in Nigeria, and especially so that its Nigeria’s leaders in all spheres are endowed with Divine Wisdom, faith, resolve and renewed vigour with which to find solutions to Nigeria’s challenges;

“(ii) the security agencies to be further emboldened and strengthened to confront all agents of criminality, insecurity and destabilisation in the country;



“(iii) that God Almighty will turn the hearts of the evil purveyors of terror, banditry and all their enablers away from criminality to law and order;

(iv) that all the innocent school children, students and all citizens being held captive by the agents of terrorism/banditry are released forthwith; and

(v) God Almighty to grant humanity a better and more hospitable world in which justice, equity and prosperity to replace current challenges in these regards.



“Marhaban Ya Ramadhan!

“May God Almighty bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria! “