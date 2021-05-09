ACF expresses reservation on ransom

Apex northern socio-cultural body, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed reservations about paying money to secure abductees.


The body expressed feelings in a statement Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, in Kaduna.


The Forum, however, thanked Nigerians who risked their lives in the delicate negotiating process to free those held hostages by bandits, especially the Greenfield University students.


“We thank God for saving their lives and rejoice their families both immediate and extended.


“Our regret is that of Naira were alleged to have paid to the bandits before they granted to the kidnapped students,” the body said.


The ACF explained that, as a body, it was  against the payment of such ransom, “even though we agree negotiating bandits.”


It, however, appealed to the bandits holding other innocent people to set free without further delay.


“Whatever may be the grievances of the kidnappers against society, spilling innocent blood will not be a solution” the ACF stated. ( NAN)

