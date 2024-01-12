ACF delegation pays courtesy call on NEF Leader, Prof. Ango Abdullahi

The leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum has on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Professor Ango Abdullahi, member of the ACF and Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, at his residence in Zaria.

A statement signed by National Publicity Secretary, ACF, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba noted that the ACF delegation was led by Alhaji Bashir Mohammed Dalhatu, Wazirin Dutse, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), and Chief Mamman Mike Osman, LLM, SAN, FCIArb, OFR, Chairman, National Executive Committee (NEC).

Other members of the delegation included Ambassador Ibrahim Mai Sule, Turakin Bade (Vice Chairman, BOT), Senator Ibrahim Ida, PhD, Wazirin Katsina, (Deputy Chairman, NEC), Alhaji Mohammed Kari, Wazirin Bauchi, (Vice Chairman, NEC), Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, Mutawalen Gombe, (Secretary General), Mallam Bukar Zarma (Secretary, Leadership Selection Committee), Prof. Tukur A. Muhammad-Baba, (National Publicity Secretary) and Manir Mustapha (Administrative Secretary).

According to the statement, after exchanging pleasantries and condoling Prof. Abdullahi on his recent loss of a grandchild, the delegation had an extensive discussion on matters of interest.

Specifically, the delegation briefed Prof. Abdullahi on the inauguration of a new leadership for ACF as well as the resolve of the leadership to regenerate and reinvigorate the organisation in outlook and impact as it seeks to guide and influence national discourse on issues relevant to Northern Nigeria such that the region will overcome its varied existential challenges and, ultimately, regain its unity.

Responding, Prof. Abdullahi thanked the delegation for the visit, expressed delight on the emergence of the new leadership and its resolve to chat a new direction for the entire north through equally reinvigorated state chapters.

The elder statesman went on to offer his perspective on the mis-steps, pitfalls and mismanaged opportunities by northerners over the last few years. He went on to proffer suggestions on how best the daunting challenges can be overcome. He expressed confidence that with wisdom and carefully thought-out and focussed strategy, the challenges can successfully be tackled.

Prof. Ango Abdullahi reiterated that members of the Northern Elders Forum have been and remain bonafide members of ACF. Expressing confidence in ACF, he pledged support and encouragement as well as wished the new leadership God’s guidance.

