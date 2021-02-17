Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as Director General, World Trade Organisation, WTO.

A statement signed by ACF Chairman, Mr Audu Ogbeh, said Okonjo-Iweala makes Africa and Nigeria proud.

According to Ogbeh, “ACF congratulates Dr Mrs Okonjo Iwala on her great elevation to the position of the of Director General of the WTO. She makes Nigeria and Africa proud. The WTO is the play ground of the big industrial powerswho will not easily yield ground as you struggle to create more room for Africa and the developing world.

“But you will succeed and make us proud through your perseverance and doggedness. God be with you,” Ogbeh said.