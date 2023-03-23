ACF congratulates Kwara governor election victory

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has congratulated Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on his victory at the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The Kwara chapter of the forum said the governor merited his re-election because of his superlative performance in the last four years.

The ACF’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement signed by its state Secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Jubril, and Director of Media and Documentation, Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin.

“We in the ACF are proud of the superlative performance of our brother, His Excellency, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Governor of Kwara State, in the last four years.

“We are particularly happy that as a true leader, Gov. AbdulRazaq ensured that developmental projects are scattered across the 193 wards in the state. We are indeed very proud of him,” the ACF stated.

The socio-cultural group expressed the confidence in the ability of the governor to take the state to more greater heights during his second tenure.

It thanked the people of the state for their support for the governor, adding that the overwhelming votes that he got in the election amounted to a vote of confidence in him by the vast majority of the people of the state. (NAN)