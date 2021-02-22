ACF condoles with victims of Air Force plane crash

The Arewa Consultative Forum has condoled with the Chief of Air Staff, the officers and men of the Air Force and the families of the seven Air force officers who died in the crashed Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF) airplane on Sunday.

In by statement by its Spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe, ACF said, “We join other patriotic Nigerians to mourn the death of these gallant officers who died on active service to our fatherland and pray that God will give their close family members and their military colleagues the fortitude to bear their untimely death.”

Seven personnel were confirmed dead following the plane crash Sunday near Abuja Airport.