ACF condoles with RCCG, Adeboye

May 9, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, condoled with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God,Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the of his son.

A statement by Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary ACF said Saturday, “We of the Arewa Consultative Forum ACF, received with shock, news of the of Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye a few days ago.”


“We more shocked by the news that the deceased son of the revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God was not sick at the time he died but passed on peacefully in his sleep.


“We are sure that as a man of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye taken the of his third son whom he fondly called a miracle child in good faith.


ACF added that “The death may be painful and we join others to remind , his and the young of Pastor Dare that as in Eclesiastes Chapter 3 verses 4, this a time to weep and mourn and that the ACF weeping and mourning with them and the whole RCCG.


“May the Almighty God receive his soul in Jesus name.”

