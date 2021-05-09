The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has condoled with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God,Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son.

A statement by Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary ACF said Saturday, “We of the Arewa Consultative Forum ACF, received with shock, news of the death of Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye a few days ago.”



“We were more shocked by the news that the deceased son of the revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God was not sick at the time he died but passed on peacefully in his sleep.



“We are sure that as a man of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has taken the death of his third son whom he fondly called a miracle child in good faith.



ACF added that “The death may be painful and we join others to remind Pastor Adeboye, his family and the young family of Pastor Dare that as recorded in Eclesiastes Chapter 3 verses 4, this is a time to weep and mourn and that the ACF is weeping and mourning with them and the whole RCCG.



“May the Almighty God receive his soul in Jesus name.”

