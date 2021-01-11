ACF condoles Niger govt over Kontagora’s death

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said it is saddened by the death of one of its founding members, Col. Aminu Isa Kontagora.

The National Publicity Secretary of the (ACF), Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Kaduna that Kontagora died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

The Forum also condoled with his immediate and extended families, the government of Niger State where he hailed from, Benue and Kano State Governments where he served and maintained good contacts.

The group prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings and to give all who are saddened by his death the fortitude to bear the loss.

Kotangora, who served as Military Administrator of Benue and Kano States between 1993 and 1999, died on Sunday in Abuja.

He has been buried in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

According to the Forum, the late Kontagora supported it and is counted among those who laid the foundation blocks for its coming into existence about 20 years ago.

The ACF described him as a man of peace who offered dedicated services to all and who maintained a good name wherever he found himself. (NAN)