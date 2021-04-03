ACF condoles Afenifere over demise of Spokesman, Odumakin

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condoled the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, the demise of its Spokesman and activist, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

The ACF Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, in a statement on , described the news of Odumakin’s death as a rude shock to the forum.

“While he was alive, Odumakin held on to his views very strongly. We often disagreed him on many issues. Our disagreements were, however, on principle and personal.

“The fundamental is that Afenifere group admits only descendants of Oduduwa as , while we in ACF admit even descendants of Oduduwa who are northerners,” he said.

According to him, accommodating hundreds of ethnic has made it very difficult to always agree a group whose membership is limited to one ethnic group.

“We had hoped that Odumakin will live long enough to work for and see the new day. His death today has robbed us of that opportunity.

“We pray for the repose of his soul and condole his family and colleagues in Afenifere. We shall certainly miss him,” Yawe said. (NAN)

