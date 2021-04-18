The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF has again commended the Zamfara State government for exposing the security men who are assisting bandits in the state.



“We are happy that the State Governor Bello Matawalle has authorised the exposure of yet another round of soldiers who have been supplying arms and animations to bandits,” the forum said.

ACF issued the commendation in a statement signed by Emmanuel Yawe, the forum’s national publicity Secretary on Sunday.



According to ACF, “These criminals have used these arms to make sure that the law abiding people of Zamfara and Nigeria know no peace.



“We have in the past told the Governor to go ahead and expose those involved in these conspiratorial acts and let the heavens fall.



“Now that seven of them are exposed and arrested, the ACF joins all Patriots in hailing the governor and calls on all other Nigerians with information on these evil men to expose them so that Nigeria will experience peace and economic progress.”

