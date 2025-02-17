ACF commends Tinubu for Development Commissions

The Arewa Consultative Forum has commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the North-West and North-Central Development Commissions.

By Peter Uwumarogie



Chairman of the Forum, Mr Mamman Osuman, gave the commendation in Gombe on Monday during a courtesy visit to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum.

Osuman highlighted the potential for economic growth.

He stated that the commissions would reduce poverty, inequality, and enhance infrastructure and social amenities in the regions. This would improve living standards for people in these areas.

Osuman compared the commissions to the New Nigeria Development Company Ltd, created in 1949.

According to him, the new bodies will boost the North’s commercial and industrial development.

He cautioned against politicising appointments within the commissions.

“Politicisation could undermine their purpose. Appointments should be based on merit to preserve the integrity of these development initiatives,” he said.

Osuman urged unity among Northern governments and citizens to address regional challenges. Alh. Bashir Dalhatu, Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees, echoed the call for collective action.

Dalhatu stressed the importance of restoring the North’s lost respect. He called on leaders to address the region’s hardships and improve the lives of its people.

“Our priority is understanding the people’s struggles,” Dalhatu said, urging political authorities to reduce the suffering faced by the region’s citizens. He emphasised timely action.

The governor reaffirmed the commitment of the 19 Northern governors to tackling regional challenges. He pointed out that the North is rich in resources to drive development.

Yahaya highlighted that the region’s resources are sufficient to meet the needs of its people. He promised the governors would not fail in their duties to improve the North. (NAN)