ACF commends FG, state governments for curbing insecurity in Nigeria

By Hussaina Yakubu

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the Federal, state governments and security agencies for scaling down the level of insecurity in most parts of the country especially in the North.



This is contained in a communique issued on Wednesday in kaduna at the end of the forum’s National executive council meeting (NEC), signed and read by the Secretary General, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu.



The forum however called on the security agencies to revisit their strategies to root out the remnants of the insurgents and terrorists to restore permanent peace in the country.



Its also raised concerns on flooding which is presently covering substantial parts of the North especially the flood plains of Jigawa, Kogi and Niger and to some lesser extent other states of North and the country at large.



It called on governments at all levels to come to the aid of those affected, put appropriate infrastructure to control further destruction of property and provide adequate relief assistance to them.



According to the communique ,the flooding had caused devastating effects to food security in the country.



The forum also advised politicians to play politics by the rules. guard their utterances and do everything possible to avoid heating up the polity.



According to ACF, ”campaigns should be issue-based, while politicians should avoid sectarian and divisive issues.”



The forum urged that Nigeria must be safe and stable for any meaningful progress to be achieved and for the winner, whoever he may be to give leadership.



ACF also enjoined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct proper and transparent elections by maintaining and even surpassing their current records.



On ASUU strike, the forum urged the government to shift ground while asking the union members to show sympathy for the future of the students, consider offers made by government and respect the rule of law.



ACF further applauded the efforts of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on its strides resulting to the arrest of leading drugs traffickers.



While urging the agency not to relent in it efforts, the forum reminded sister law enforcement agencies to emulate its achievements. (NAN)

