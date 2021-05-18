ACF calls Kaduna Govt, Labour to order amid crippling strike

Arewa Consultative Forum,ACF called on Kaduna State Government and NLC reconsider their positions as ongoing strike action cripples state.


National Publicity Secretary, ACF, Emmanuel Yawe said in a statement Tuesday that strike which crippled Kaduna will make things worse for ordinary person.

ACF noted that, “For two days now activities of Kaduna state government have been crippled by a strike called by Nigerian Labour Congress.


, electricity/ water , the airport, the road/rail and other in the state have been crippled.


“The National President of Nigerian Labour Congress NLC Ayuba Wabba said is no going back on the strike untill the government follows the in dealing with workers in the state. Labour is particularly angry with the state government over massive lay of civil servants in the state.


Yawe added, “The ACF advises the Kaduna state government to reconsider it’s decision particularly on downsizing the force in the states . suggest that as a way out, maybe those earlier marked for lay should be given some more time to make sure they acquire new and or additional skills.


“The Labour should also reconsider their stand. Their displeasure and point against the Kaduna state government have gone on record. Nigeria is already faced with so problems that a strike action that crippled the strategically located town of Kaduna for days running will only make things worse for the ordinary man.”

