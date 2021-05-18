The Arewa Consultative Forum,ACF has called on Kaduna State Government and NLC reconsider their positions as the ongoing strike action cripples the state.



National Publicity Secretary, ACF, Emmanuel Yawe said in a statement Tuesday that the strike which has crippled Kaduna will make things worse for the ordinary person.

ACF noted that, “For two days now the activities of the Kaduna state government have been crippled by a strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress.



“Hospitals, electricity/ water services, the airport, the road/rail transport and many other services in the state have been crippled.



“The National President of Nigerian Labour Congress NLC Ayuba Wabba said there is no going back on the strike untill the government follows the law in dealing with workers in the state. Labour is particularly angry with the state government over massive lay off of civil servants in the state.



Yawe added, “The ACF advises the Kaduna state government to reconsider it’s decision particularly on downsizing the work force in the states services. We suggest that as a way out, maybe those earlier marked for lay off should be given some more time to make sure they acquire new and or additional skills.



“The Labour should also reconsider their stand. Their displeasure and point against the Kaduna state government have gone on record. Nigeria is already faced with so many problems that a strike action that has crippled the strategically located town of Kaduna for days running will only make things worse for the ordinary man.”

