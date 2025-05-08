ACF Calls for Urgent Flood Preparedness Measures as 2025 Rainy Season Begins

In a strong appeal to federal, state, and local authorities, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged comprehensive and urgent preparations for the anticipated seasonal floods predicted to hit Nigeria during the 2025 rainy season.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a strong appeal to federal, state, and local authorities, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged comprehensive and urgent preparations for the anticipated seasonal floods predicted to hit Nigeria during the 2025 rainy season.

The call comes in response to the Nigerian Hydrological Services’ forecast, which warns that 1,249 communities across 176 local government areas in 30 states – including 16 in the North and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – are at risk of severe flooding.

According to the ACF, the anticipated floods could not have come at a worse time, given the current economic challenges and existing infrastructural vulnerabilities. In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, the forum emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the impact of potential flooding, particularly in riverine and other flood-prone areas.

‘Communities without adequate preparations typically experience loss of lives, destruction of farmlands, damage to public and private properties, and disruptions to livelihoods, exacerbating food shortages and economic hardship,’ the statement read.

While the Federal Government has already initiated sensitization campaigns to alert communities of the impending floods, the ACF noted that these efforts have not yet been sufficiently visible, especially as the rainy season has commenced in many parts of the country.

The forum urged relevant ministries and agencies to intensify public awareness campaigns, while also emphasizing the need for emergency response and humanitarian relief agencies to stockpile essential resources such as food, medications, and safe drinking water.

In addition to urging prompt repairs of critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, schools, and healthcare facilities, the ACF called for stricter enforcement of urban planning regulations to prevent further devastation. The organization condemned the continued practice of blocking drainage systems, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and other environmental hazards, calling on citizens to adhere to regulatory codes and maintain sound environmental practices.

‘We cannot afford to be unprepared. The cost of inaction is simply too high,’ the ACF stressed, as it called for a concerted effort to address infrastructural deficits and prevent avoidable disasters.

The 2025 rainy season is expected to bring intense rainfall, potentially worsening the effects of previous years’ flooding. As such, the ACF’s call for robust preparedness and strict enforcement of planning regulations is timely, as the country braces for another challenging season.