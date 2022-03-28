ACF appoints new officers to reinforce structures





The National Headquarters of the Northern socio-political organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has reinforced its structures with the appointment of Alhaii Munir Mustapha, as an Administrative Officer to take charge of its day-to-day activities.



Another officer engaged is Malam Abdulaziz Ogirmah as the Deputy Administrative Secretary, Research and Development of the Forum.

Also in the line-up of the appointments is a veteran journalist and broadcaster, Alhaji Shuaibu Lili, to take charge of Protocol and Communication desk.



Other officers elevated to the managerial status were Malam Usman Danladi, to Deputy Secretary, Finances, while Mrs. Felicia Samuel becomes the Deputy Administrate Secretary.



According to the Secretary General of the Forum, Mr. Murtala Aliyu, the Matawallen Gombe, the officers are, strategically, placed to reinvigorate the normal roles of the ACF, in addition to its overall paternal role of offering the right advice and guidance to the northern geo-political and social zone.



The Secretary General assured of the forum’s continuous concerted efforts in dousing and bringing to an end the almost endemic security challenges bedevilling the country, especially in the Northern parts. He reiterated a call to all political practitioners and their supporters to conduct their activities within the norms and rules, during the approaching political season, in the country.



The Matawallen Gombe, again, on behalf of the National and states’ executives chapters of the ACF, condoles the families of the erthwhile Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, who answered the call of his creator, on the March 10, 2022.

He wished his soul a perfect rest. His burial is slated for the 2nd of April, 2022, at jis home town Mbatian Mbaza, of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.



The Arewa Consultative Forum also welcomes the appointment of its Deputy Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Ida, as the new Wazirin Katsina, by the Katsina Emirate Council. The Forum receives with delight the recognition and acknowledgment of Senator Ida’s contributions to the overall developments of the Emirate, Katsina State and the nation, at large.

.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

