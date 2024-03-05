Accurate information crucial in mitigating impact of disasters – NEMA D-G 

Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, the Director-General(D-G), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says timely and accurate information is crucial in mitigating the impact of disasters and ensuring the well-being of affected communities.

Ahmed said this during the ‘Training of Trainers Workshop on Disaster Information Management’, in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised in collaboration with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), for NEMA staff and other stakeholders.

NAN also reports that the workshop aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage critical information during disasters.

The NEMA D-G expressed gratitude to UNOCHA for its support in organising the workshop, emphasising the importance of their expertise in advancing efforts towards building a more resilient society.

The D-G, who highlighted the importance of enhancing disaster information management skills, urged participants to put in their best to learn all the skills that would help in disaster management in the country.

Ahmed urged participants to avail themselves of the opportunity of the training to acquire new skills, share their knowledge and experiences, and collaborate with fellow participants to enhance disaster information management capabilities.

Also speaking, NEMA’s Director of Planning, Research, and Forecasting, NEMA, Onimode Bandele, stressed the importance of the training, saying that it would have cost millions if conducted outside the snores of the country.

He urged participants to ask questions, seek ideas, and remember their roles as trainers, emphasising the need to be prepared to transmit the knowledge gained to others.

He said the workshop would enhance participants’ skills and knowledge in managing critical information during times of disaster.

Outlining the agenda and objectives of the session, the Lead Facilitator, UNOCHA, Mr Frederick Atenaga, noted the importance of practical hands-on training on coordinated needs assessment and information management.

The training, according to him, will enhance participants’ understanding of supporting NEMA’s strengths in various situations, building capacity for data collection, processing, visualisation and promoting innovative approaches.

Atenaga also said that the goal of establishing common understanding and approach was key to technologies and approaches related to disasters across states.

He expressed confidence in the professionalism of the facilitators and reassured participants of a valuable learning experience.

Earlier, Beatrice Lackot, Head of Coordination, UNOCHA, Abuja, reiterated the organisation’s readiness to help NEMA staff and stakeholders to be able to handle disaster management on their own.

She equally appreciated the existing collaboration between UNOCHA and NEMA, especially the opportunity provided to help build the capacity of their Staff.

The workshop represents a significant step towards improving disaster response and management in Nigeria, ultimately leading to better outcomes for affected communities. (NAN)

By Philomina Attah