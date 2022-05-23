Accreditation on-going at Lagos West Senatorial District PDP primary election

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Accreditation was still on-going as at 8.41 p.m. at the Lagos West Senatorial District primary election of the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 356 delegates from the 10 local government areas in the senatorial district are expected to vote.

The local government areas are Agege, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi, Badagry, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ojo, Mushin, and Oshodi/Isolo.

Present at the venue are party faithful and other stakeholders, security personnel and five INEC officials sent to observe the process of the election.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a delegate from Mushin Local Government Area said People Living with Disabilities are among the delegates.

NAN reports that only two aspirants, Otunba Segun Adewale and Mr Yomi Ogungbe are contending for the senatorial seat. (NAN)

