Accreditation: NCCE panel visits College of Education, Dutsinma

By Abdullahi Shugaba

The National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) visitation panel has visited Isa Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma in Katsina State, for assessment and approval of some courses due for accreditation.

This is contained in a statement by the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Alhaji Usman Datti, in Katsina, on Monday.

He said the visitation panel was led by the Deputy Director, Academic Programmes of the NCCE, Mr Moses Afolabi.

He said the team was in the school to asses 26 Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE) courses that were due for accreditation.

Datti quoted Afolabi as expressing satisfaction with the team’s findings, and pledged that the panel would be thorough, free and fair in its assessment of the courses.

The statement also quoted the Provost, Dr Isma’il Ado as commending Gov. Aminu Masari for provding dequate funds and necessary support to the college.

“Apart from the TETFund interventions to the institution, Masari’s support on staff development had remained outstandingly commendable,” Ado was quoted as saying in the statement. (NAN)

