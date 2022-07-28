By Vivian Ibobo

An accounts officer, Dolapo Adesanya, 23, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly swindling an investment company of N2.542 million.

The police charged Adesanya, who resides in Sagamu area of Ogun with three counts of conspiracy, fraud and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Raphael Donny, told the court that Adesanya and some persons, at large committed the offence sometime in February at 11. p.m., at No 2, Osho Str., Opebi Link Road, Opebi, Ikeja.

He said that Adesanya collected N2.542 million from Entourage Integrated Trust Limited, under the pretence of giving it out as loans to customers , knowing same to be false.

Donny further stated that the defendant fraudulently converted the money to his own use.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provision of sections 411, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining under false pretences.

Magistrate O.A. Teluwo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Teluwo ordered that one of the sureties must be a relation and other must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payments to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 3, for mention. (NAN)

