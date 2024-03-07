Accountant in court for alleged N1m fraud

The police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a 28-year-old accountant, Majesty Joseph, for allegedly defrauding some LAPO customers of N1 million.

Joseph, who resides at Ayobo area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and fraud, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, DSP Clara Olagbayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 26 at Lardi LAPO Organisation, Ayobo, Lagos.

Olagbayi said the defendant collected the N1 million from different customers, but failed to remit the money into the company’s account.

She said the defendant also falsified and altered the account books to perfect his acts.

Olagbayi said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 337 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 314 provides 15 years for fraud.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A Odubayo, granted the defendant bail in the sun of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubayo adjourned the case until March 20 for mention. (NAN)

By Moronke Boboye