AccountabilityLab: Police Officer awarded 2019 Integrity ICON

By Chimezie Godfrey

An officer of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), CSP, Francis Osagie Erhabor has been awarded the 2019 Integrity ICON by the Accountability Lab Nigeria.

.

The officer was given the award at the 3rd Annual Ceremony Integrity ICON Award held at the YarAdua Center, on Tuesday in Abuja. The event was organized by Integrity ICON Nigeria.

According to the Country Director, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Odeh Friday five civil servants working for Nigerian government have been selected for the the 2019 Integrity ICON Award.

He said that Accountability Lab every year starting from the year 2017, honours five civil servants who have impacted positively on the lives of at least three Nigerians.

“For this evening we are just gathered here to celebrate five extra-ordinary, interesting, exciting civil servants who work for the Nigerian government in there own capacity.

“Here is to shine the on them and celebrate them,” he said.

He mentioned that the ICONs selected for the 2019 award are Tani Ali, Assistant Director,NAFDAC, Christian Ahiazu, Head of ICT Unit, University of Port-Harcourt, and Tina OdinaKachi Lirmdu, lecturer, University of Jos.

Others are CSC Francis Osagie Erhabor, Police Officer, Nigerian Police Force, and Kacheilom Befram R., Teacher, Adoni Secondary School, Rivers State.

He explained that one of the processes used in choosing the awardee who emerges winner of the Integrity ICON is by popular vote.

CSP Erhabor who has the highest number of votes among them eventually emerged the winner and the Integrity ICON of the year 2019.

The 2019 Integrity ICON, CSP Erhabor dedicated the award to his parents especially his mother for the right upbringing which they gave to him, and his wife for standing by him through thick and thin all these years.

He appreciated those he looked up to who are his colleagues in the police force, and equally thanked the organizers and sponsors of the program.

Speaking earlier while delivering his goodwill message, Samson Itodo, the Executive Director, YIAGA Africa decried the fact that upholding integrity in Nigeria is expensive and those who stand for integrity are haunted and chastised.

“We live in a country where integrity is so expensive, when you speak the truth, uphold integrity, you are chastised.

“The integrity Icons we have today, we owe you gratitude, my generation as well because we look around the society today, we look at older people who will inspire the young ones we can’t find.

“We have always seen individuals who steal public funds then hide them in suck-away pits, in their houses.

“We see public officials who take to violence to acquire political power,” he said.