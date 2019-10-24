Account officer in court for allegedly stealing N1.4m, setting office ablaze

An account officer , Michael Thadius , 37, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing N1.4million and setting office ablaze.

Thadius , whose house address was not provided, was charged with arson, threat to damage, stealing and attempted arson, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 25 at Sweet Sensation Office located at Olowora , Ojudu Berger, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, Thadius stole the N1.4 million belonging to Sweet sensation Fast Food, thereafter set the financial controller’s office ablaze.

She said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 343, 342, 344 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that arson provides life imprisonment for the convict.

Chief Magistrate G.O. Anifowoshe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Anifowoshe ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for hearing. (NAN)