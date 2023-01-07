Accord Party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State dismisses coalition story

By Akeem Abas

Chief Adebayo Adelabu, governorship candidate of Accord Party (AP) in Oyo State will not step down for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Teslim Folarin.

The declaration was made in a statement issued on Saturday in Ibadan by Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, the Director-General, Accord Campaign Council.

He was reacting to speculations that Adelabu would step down for Folarin in a coalition.

“We want to bring it to the notice of people of Oyo State that there was no time Adelabu held any meeting with Folarin on any coalition,’’ he stated.

Adegoke described Adelabu as a known technocrat, corporate guru and a business turnaround expert who had excelled in both private and public sectors.

“Adelabu is contesting to win. He is a known technocrat, corporate guru and a business turnaround expert who has excelled in both private and the public sectors,’’ he added. (NAN)