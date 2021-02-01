Accord party tasks INEC on uncollected PVCs

The Accord Party has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were distributed before embarking on new Continuous Voters Registration(CVR). Mr Oluwarotimi Ajibola, the Lagos State Youth Leader of the party gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

“The idea of having our PVCs is important now. There are millions of uncollected PVCs at the INEC offices across the country that we need to collect. “I want to tell INEC to declare a state of emergency on all uncollected PVCs across the country with immediate effect to deepen our democracy. “INEC should publish the list of uncollected PVCs in Lagos and where people can go, check and pick up their PVCs. This should be done across the country.

“INEC should be doing this right now without waiting until another registration time. Most staff of the commission may be less busy right now, why not ease out uncollected PVCs before commencing another registration,” he said. The youth leader urged Nigerian youths to join the party, saying that it was the only party dominated by youths who were two-third of its executives. He added that the party, being the first party on the ballot paper, believed in welfare of the masses.

“There is hope for our party in Lagos State. We are working on our membership drive across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 LCDAs of the state.

“Nigerian youths should not relent. In the last few months, youth agitation has been very loud. Political participation on the side of the youth is necessary,” he added.

Assessing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, Ajibola urged the governor to ensure that government empowerment programmes were not only for APC members.(NAN)