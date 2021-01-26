Accord Party sets target for new Service Chiefs

The Lagos State Chapter of Accord Party says Nigerians are looking forward to ending banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country with the appointment of new Service Chiefs.

Mr Dele Oladej, the state Publicity Secretary of the party said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

“It is however, a respite that effort is finally being made to address the failure of the sacked service chiefs.

“In coming days, Nigerians and the world at large will watch the newly appointed security chiefs closely to see result-oriented security policies and actions toward definite solutions to all security challenges in the country.

“We look forward to the end of banditry, kidnapping and communal killings across the country.

“We hope the new military leaders will promote a force that is more resilient, acceptable in form, operation, structure and deployment,” he said.

President Buhari on Tuesday, accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs and their retirement from service.

The new service chiefs are: Maj-Gen. Leo Irabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj-Gen. I. Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and AVM.O Amao – Chief of Air Staff. (NAN)