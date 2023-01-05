Accord Party restrategises ahead of general elections – Chieftain

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Chief Emeka Chigbo, Southeast National Vice Chairman of Accord Party, says the party is re-strategising to fully participate in the general elections and beyond.

Chigbo said this at an inaugural meeting and interactive session with party stakeholders from the five southeast states on Thursday in Awka.

He said that he would also commence a tour to the five states in the zone to consolidate areas of strength for Accord Party and strengthen grey areas where the party needed to re-strategise.

“We are all aware of the leadership crisis in the party and we are happy that the court has resolved it.

“This is a new Accord Party under the leadership of our National Chairman, Rev. Isaac Adeniyi.

“This time around, it is the determination of the party to put its house in order and get insights on how to strategise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We need to start grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation in all the Southeast states so that we can fully participate in the general election and be ready to win in subsequent elections,” he said.

Chigbo called for unity among party members in the states, stressing that unity is needed to succeed.

Also speaking, Mr Innocent Igboekwe, the National Deputy Chairman of the party, alledged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), contributed to the leadership crisis of the party.

“INEC wrote the party in 2015, informing her of the tenure expiration of its leadership, following its convention in 2010, but the same INEC continued dealing with the same expired leadership.

“This development was the reason we had few candidates vying for one position or another under the platform of the party,” Igboekwe alleged.

He noted that another opportunity to make things right had been provided for the party.

“We are making consultations to ensure that Accord Party is the most peaceful and stable political platform in the Southeast and the country,” Igboekwe said. (NAN)