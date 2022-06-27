Accord Party remains formidable force in spite of Ojo’s defection

Leaders of Accord Party in Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency of Oyo State says the party remain a formidable force in spite of Chief Ademola Ojo’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the leaders’ meeting made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leaders had met at Mr Samuel Oketoobo’s residence in Tapa area of Ibarapa North Local Government area, following the defection of Ojo to PDP.

NAN recalls that Ojo, the Accord Party’s House of Representatives candidate in the constituency, was on Friday appointed by Gov. Seyi Makinde as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

The leaders, after extensive deliberations, resolved that the party in Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency remained strong, unshaken and popular in spite of Ojo’s defection.

They said majority of Ojo’s loyalists did not move with him to PDP, adding that effort was in top gear to replace Ojo with a more credible, popular and qualified personality.

The leaders said that a new candidate would be unveiled in no distant time, promising to work for the success of all the party’s candidates at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

They appealed to all the party members in the constituency to remain calm, law abiding and be more committed to the ideals of the party.

In attendance included Oketoobo, the Federal Constituency Leader; Fatai Salau, former Commissioner for Special Duties and Alhaji Habib Ibrahim, former Chairman, Ibarapa Central Local Government area.

Others were Mr Biyi Okediran, former Chairman, Ibarapa North Local Government; Mr Tunji Omolewu, former Caretaker Chairman, Ibarapa North Local Government; Alhaji Yekeen Ayonitemi and Mr Rasheed Okunlola.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

