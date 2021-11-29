Accord Party releases timetable for LG, state congresses in Lagos

The Lagos State Chapter of the Accord Party has fixed Dec. 15 and Dec. 21 for its local government and state congresses respectively.

The Chairman of the Congress Committee, Mr Oluwarotimi Ajibola, said this in Lagos on Monday.

Ajibola said that the decision was reached at the 6th Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the congress committee at the party’s secretariat in Lagos.

Ajibola in a statement issued by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr Dele Oladeji, said that the committee had unveiled the congress timetable to all members of the party seeking to contest party positions.

According to him, the contest is open to all staunch, loyal members, who wish to contest for leadership positions of the party.

“The current state party executive has been led by Mr Joseph Beckley in the last four years since they came on board in the year 2017.

“We emphasise that party leadership positions are contestable by all staunch and loyal members of the party.

“The outgoing state executive members ably led by Mr Beckley are eligible for a second tenure according to the party’s constitution if they so wish to run,” he said.

He also reiterated that the congress committee would only screen eligible men and women of honour and staunch democrats, who had proven their mettle and resilience in the fight for true democracy in Lagos State.

Election campaigns have started and will end on Dec. 12 for the Local Government congress and Dec. 18 for the state congress.

“The 13-man congress committee promises to deliver thorough party congresses, devoid of rancour.

“We will conduct congresses that will further strengthen and lift the party to higher heights,” Ajibola said.

He called for decorum before, during and after the congresses.

He urged intending aspirants to be ready for selfless sacrifice and service to the party and her members across the state. (NAN)

