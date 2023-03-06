Accord Party in Ogun adopts PDP’s Adebutu as its guber candidate

By Abiodun Lawal

Accord Party (AP) in Ogun on Monday in Abeokuta adopted Mr Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its candidate for the March 11 governorship election.

AP Chairman in Ogun, Alhaji Tajudeen Olayokun, announced the adoption at a meeting he held with representatives of the party from the 20 local government areas of the state.

Olayokun noted that the decision to support the PDP governorship candidate was because his ideology tallied with AP’s in terms of grassroots and rural development, infrastructure, agriculture and security.

“We are supporting Ladi Adebutu because we believe he is closer to the grassroots; he has ideology similar to that of Accord party.

“This adoption has nothing to do with money. We have weighted other governorship candidates and we concluded that he is the best man for the job in terms of capacity building and overall development of Ogun,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Rotimi Oke, governorship candidate of Accord Party noted that the party decided to drum support for a candidate with competence, character and goodwill in the interest of the citizenry.

Oke explained that the present administration in the state had performed below average and deserved to be voted out.

He stated that it was important to vote someone that would bring dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of Ogun, hence, the support for Adebutu’s candidacy.

The ideology of Accord Party is to better the lot of the people of the state and we are happy that Adebutu, the governorship candidate of the PDP share the same ideology with us,’’ he said.

Responding, Mr AbdulKabir Akinlade, deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, noted that the adoption would be a partnership that would further bring development to Ogun.

Akinlade explained that Adebutu’s government would drive the state’s revenue and also create enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He stated that the PDP had the spread and the resources to unseat the present governor of the state.

“We accept your collaboration and we will not let you down. Vote PDP on Saturday and you will enjoy the dividends of democracy,’’ he said. (NAN)